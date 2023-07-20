Memorial procession and service for fallen B.C. firefighter to take place Saturday

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Wildfire service firefighter Devyn Gale is seen in an undated handout photo. Gale was killed on duty after being struck by a falling tree as her crew battled an out-of-control wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C. A memorial procession and service will be held Saturday for the 19-year-old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service,

A memorial procession and service will be held Saturday for 19-year-old Devyn Gale who died last week fighting a wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.

A B.C. government statement says the procession in Revelstoke will include Gale's BC Wildfire Service colleagues, a colour party, an honour guard and representatives from first-responder agencies.

Gayle died after she was struck by a falling tree last Thursday.

The procession will take place at 12:45 p.m. at Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, 227 Fourth St. W., followed by the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Revelstoke Secondary school.

Three Canadian firefighters, including Gayle, have died in recent days battling the hundreds of blazes that are burning across Canada.

A man from Fort Liard, in the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories, died of an injury suffered last weekend while battling a wildfire in the district.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted her condolences on social media Thursday on behalf of Albertans "to the family, friends, and all those who knew them," following the death of a helicopter pilot fighting wildfires in the Peace River region.