Police in Delta, Richmond issue warning after home-invasion style robberies

Photo: The Canadian Press

Delta Police and Richmond RCMP have issued a public warning after learning of a possible trend emerging in which high-value cryptocurrency investors are being robbed in their own homes.

In the past year, police in Richmond and Delta have responded to several robberies whose victims are high-value cryptocurrency investors.

“It appears someone is targeting these victims for cryptocurrency, and we believe this public warning is necessary in the interest of public safety,” said Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh of the Richmond RCMP Major Crime Unit.

Investigators with Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and Delta Police are not releasing specific details on any of the incidents reported to date. Nor are they speaking to the amounts of cryptocurrency involved, other than to say they are large amounts. The investigations are still ongoing.

In one case, an arrest has been made, and charges are being recommended. Police have yet to confirm whether these incidents are linked, however, a discernable pattern of operating appears to be emerging. In each of the cases, the suspects gain access to a victim’s home by posing as delivery people or persons of authority. Once let inside the home, the suspects rob the victims of information that gives access to their cryptocurrency accounts.

“The suspects appear to know the victims are heavily invested in cryptocurrency, know where they live, and are robbing them in their own homes,” added Staff Sgt. Jill Long of Delta Police Investigative Services.

Investigators believe there may be other victims out there who are hesitant to report such robberies to police.

“If you or someone you know has been victimized by one of these robberies, please call police,” said Long. “You may have important information that can help our investigators.”

Police are reminding everyone that, whether you are a high-value cryptocurrency investor or not, there are ways to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of crime in your own home.

Keep your valuables and financial information in a safe location, like a safety deposit box at a financial institution.

Only discuss financial matters with those you trust, and never discuss them in public places where you can be over-heard or post them on social media.

Be cautious and do your homework when you invest. Only deal with reputable brokers.

Anyone with information on any of these cryptocurrency robberies is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Delta Police at 604-946-4411.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.

For more information on ways to protect yourself from fraudsters and scam artists, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online.