Multiple homes threatened by growing St. Mary's River fire in southeastern B.C.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

An evacuation order has been expanded and an evacuation alert has been issued for multiple homes in southeastern B.C., as the St. Mary's River wildfire continues to rage out of control.

Late Wednesday, the Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order for 15 properties north of the Aq'am First Nation in the Woods Corner East area near Cranbrook, including some that had been on alert since early Tuesday morning.

The new evacuation alert covers nine properties in the Woods Corner West Area.

The district says gusting late-day winds, increased fire behaviour and growth prompted the alerts and orders.

Earlier Wednesday, the First Nation confirmed several homes had been lost, but details on how many people or homes were affected have not been released.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order on Monday for 52 homes, with another 43 properties on evacuation alert.

The BC Wildfire Service says the St. Mary's River fire was human-caused, is 8.5 square kilometres in size and is considered out of control.