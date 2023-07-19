Man jumps onto Canada Line in Richmond, falls onto fence below

Photo: Shan Yam These dramatic shots show the man sitting on a ledge on the Canada Line guideway, high above Great Canadian Way in Richmond

The Canada Line in Richmond was shut down temporarily on Wednesday afternoon, after a man jumped onto the guideway at Bridgeport Station.

The Richmond News has received photos of the dramatic incident, which took place at around 2:15 p.m.

In the shots, the man can be seen sitting on a ledge just under the electrified guideway near to Bridgeport Station, high above Great Canadian Way.

Another shot shows a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer grabbing the man by his trousers, as the man is caught on top of a fence on the ground on Great Canadian Way.

According to a spokesperson for Metro Vancouver Transit Police, officers called out to the man who "appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis."

"The man attempted to lower himself from the pillar using a a drain pipe and fell approximately 30 feet onto a chain link fence below. It is not clear if the man intended to jump, or he slipped and fell."

The man, added Const. Amanda Steed, was apprehended under the mental health act and taken to hospital for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries sustained during the fall are unknown.

The station and and bus loop below were closed for a short period of time but has since re-opened.

"The IIO has been notified as per department policy," added Steed.

According to a tweet from a rider on the Canada Line, her train stopped abruptly as it was pulling into Bridgeport Station, presumably the moment the man jumped onto the track.

The trains were halted at the station for about 10 minutes while the officers made the arrest.

