Victim hospitalized after 'unprovoked' Victoria-area stabbing

A person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after what police are calling an unprovoked a stabbing Tuesday afternoon on Helmcken Road in Greater Victoria's View Royal.

A 29-year-old Saanich man was arrested for assault with a weapon.

“The victim and suspect do not appear to have a relationship and the violence appears to be unprovoked,” said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

“Police are continuing their investigation and do not believe there is a risk to the public as the suspect is currently in custody.”

West Shore RCMP responded about 2:40 p.m. to a report that someone had been stabbed on Helmcken Road.

Given the proximity to Saanich, Saanich police also responded and located the suspect.

He was arrested and was due to appear in court Wednesday.