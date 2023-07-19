Surrey RCMP issue Amber Alert for two children last seen in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing out of Surrey, last seen in Kelowna.

Surrey RCMP say eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, who were last seen on June 30 at Krafty's Kitchen and Bar Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

Police say the children were on vacation in Kelowna with their mother Verity Bolton. The children were not returned to their father.

Aurora Bolton is eight years old with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Joshuah has brown hair and blue eyes.

Their mother is 45, five-foot-two with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were believed to be travelling in a blue 2012 Dodge pickup with BC license plate number SJ2708.

If you have seen Aurora, Joshuah or Verity, or the vehicle in question, or know of their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

An employee at Krafty Kitchen told Castanet after the Amber Alert that Verity Bolton looked familiar to them as a past customer, but could not speak to when the children were last seen.