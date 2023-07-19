Woman killed in Prince George home invasion

Photo: Citizen staff photo. RCMP on the scene of a fatal home invasion at the Alpine Village townhouses.

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a home invasion at a home in the VLA, Prince George RCMP confirmed Wednesday.

Investigators remain on the scene, a townhouse in Alpine Village in the 2100 block of Upland Street after responding to a call on Tuesday.

"Police believe this was a targeted event and do not believe there to be a further risk to the general public," RCMP said.

The name of the victim was not provided.

The RCMP's serious crime unit, forensic services and BC Coroner service are engaged.

"There is no further information available at this time. More information may be released as it becomes available," RCMP said.