Police investigating suspicious death at Prince George motel

Photo: Citizen staff photo. An investigator on the scene of a suspicious death at the North Star Inn in downtown Prince George on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Prince George RCMP have deemed suspicious the death of a woman at a downtown motel.

Police said they were called to the scene on Monday.

"Forensic Identification resources and the BC Coroner service are engaged in this matter. No further information is being released at this time," RCMP said in a statement issued midday Wednesday.

Investigators dressed in protective suits were at the North Star Inn at the corner of Victoria and 15th on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300.