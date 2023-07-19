Surrey must stay with local police instead of RCMP: B.C. government

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in the press theatre at legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. The British Columbia government is set to reveal its decision today on which force will police the City of Surrey, potentially ending a political tug of war over whether it will be the RCMP or an independent department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The British Columbia government has directed the City of Surrey to move forward with an independent police service despite its mayor and council's determination to stay with the RCMP.

The province said Wednesday that it made the decision to avoid a crisis in policing in Surrey that would have taken Mounties from other areas of the province.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in a statement that he has carefully considered the city’s report on moving back to the RCMP, but Surrey has not demonstrated that doing so would be safe or would not affect other communities.

“People’s safety, in Surrey and across the province, is non-negotiable,” Farnworth said.

The minister said he made the decision under the Police Act because the city failed to meet the requirements to stop an "exodus of Surrey Police Service officers" to staff the Surrey RCMP without pulling Mounties from other communities.

The RCMP is experiencing critical vacancy problems in B.C. and across Canada, and because of that, Farnworth said an independent force "is the only path forward to ensuring the safety of people in Surrey, as well as people across the province."

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke was elected on the promise to stop the move away from the RCMP and city council doubled down on the decision last month despite the province's wishes along with a $150-million promise to help with the transition.

On Wednesday, Farnworth said it has recommitted to providing the city with that funding to help offset costs and to prevent the added expense from being downloaded onto city taxpayers.

The province said has told the mayor, the City of Surrey, the RCMP, the Semiahmoo First Nation, the federal government and others about the decision.

Farnworth said he spoke with Locke, who didn't didn't agree with the decision.

He said he expected this to be the final decision.

This summer, Farnworth said he will begin consultation on legislation to be considered this fall to ensure that this type of situation never happens again.

Farnworth said a collaboration between the city, the Surrey Police Service and the RCMP is essential to continue the transition, and he has made it clear to all parties that he expects them to work together to achieve the goal of keeping people safe.

In order to help with the transition, the ministry has appointed Jessica McDonald to fulfil key requirements put in place by the minister.

McDonald, the former president of BC Hydro, will help the parties meet timelines, facilitate dispute resolution and ensure effective communication to complete the transition, the government said in a statement.