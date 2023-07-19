Man charged after allegedly stealing and damaging pride flag in North Vancouver

Photo: Cornelia Naylor A progress pride flag, like the one taken down in North Vancouver, flies over a school in New Westminster.

A man has been charged after he allegedly stole and damaged a pride flag that was flying on a pole in Lonsdale Quay.

Kristopher Kamienik, 51, had his first appearance in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Wednesday morning and was charged with one count of mischief under $5,000 and one count of theft under $5,000.

The alleged incident on May 25 was posted to social media and brought to the attention of police, according to North Vancouver RCMP. Kamienik was arrested on June 22 after a “thorough” investigation, and a report to Crown counsel was submitted recommending the charges, police said.

Police believe Kamienik’s actions were motivated by hate, said Const. Mansoor Sahak of North Vancouver RCMP.

“We have requested that if and when he’s convicted that the Crown consider this incident to be motivated by hate for sentencing purposes,” Sahak said.

In a statement released after the charges were laid, Sahak said that North Vancouver RCMP “have absolutely no tolerance for behaviour that seeks to marginalize, belittle or intimidate members of our LGBTQ2S+ community, and we will do everything we can to investigate hate crimes and hate motivated incidents, in order to see those responsible held to account.”

“We would like to thank those that came forward to provide statements and for the community for their patience as police investigated this incident,” he added.

Kamienik is due back in court on Aug. 30.