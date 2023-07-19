Highway 99 reopens in both directions after truck smashed into overpass Tuesday

Photo: DriveBC

Southbound traffic on Highway 99 has reopened following a crash Tuesday at the 17A overpass.

DriveBC is reporting, however, the southbound lane on the 17A overpass remains closed, but northbound is open.

A truck hit the 17A overpass in Delta, just south of the George Massey Tunnel just before noon on Tuesday, closing southbound lanes completely.

The closure caused major gridlock during the afternoon commute for drivers leaving Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, with all routes heading south slowed to a crawl.