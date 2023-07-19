Illicit drug crisis continues to take lives in B.C.

Photo: Jon Manchester

Data released by the BC Coroners Service continues to reflect the significant risks that come with the illicit drug market, with more than 1,200 deaths by toxic drugs through the first six months of the year, including 184 in the month of June alone.

In the Okanagan Valley, illicit drugs have taken the lives of 48 people in Kelowna, 43 people in Kamloops, 21 people in Vernon and another 10 in Penticton.

"British Columbia is continuing to lose community members at record rates as a result of the toxicity of the unregulated drug market ," said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.

"Illicit fentanyl continues to drive the crisis, which is causing deaths in large and small municipalities, towns and cities across the province. This health emergency is not confined to one neighbourhood or one demographic. Anyone accessing an illicit substance is at risk of serious harm or death."

According to the release, fentanyl and/or a fentanyl analogue was present in more than 90 per cent of expedited toxicological testing in June, while nearly three-quarters of tests indicated the presence of a stimulant, with almost all unregulated drug deaths coming from the result of mixed drug toxicity.

Consistently trending through the drug crisis, more than 80 per cent of reported deaths in 2023 have occurred indoors, with nearly half taking place in a private home.

Unregulated drug toxicity continues to be the leading cause of death in B.C. for people aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined.

The lives of at least 12,509 British Columbians have been lost to unregulated drugs since the public health emergency was first declared in April 2016.

"As coroners, we speak every day to families who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Our agency continues to recommend rapid expansion of a safer drug supply throughout the province to reduce the significant harms associated with the toxic illicit drug market and prevent future deaths,” said LaPointe.

The number of unregulated drug deaths in June averages out to be 6.1 deaths per day.

“You can stay safer by buddying up and downloading the free Lifeguard app, carrying naloxone with you, or visiting one of the many drug-checking sites throughout the province," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions in B.C.

"Like other harm reduction measures, including overdose prevention sites, drug-checking services are vital to keeping people alive and helping to connect them to our health-care system. To find a drug-checking location near you, visit: https://drugcheckingbc.ca/drug-checking-sites/."