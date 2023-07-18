Teen assaulted after youth gathering at Mount Douglas beach

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST The beach at Mount Douglas Park is a popular spot for youth gatherings at night, and regularly patrolled by Saanich police.

The Saanich Police Major Crime Unit is asking for witnesses after a teen was assaulted after leaving a beach party at Mount Douglas Park last Friday night.

The 19-year-old was walking alone to a bus stop at Majestic Avenue and Ash Road just before 11 p.m. when he was set upon by individuals with a police-style baton and pepper spray. Police said more than one person was involved but they don’t know for sure how many there were.

The victim had just left a youth gathering at the park’s beach area, police said.

He was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries, which are considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said Saanich police quickly arrived at the scene and have spoken with residents and others in the area at the time.

He said police believe there are pictures and recordings that haven’t yet been shared with police that could provide evidence, as well as individuals with information about the assault who have yet to speak with Saanich police.

“This was a serious assault and we know there are people that can assist us in this investigation.”

A search of the area using a police dog located the baton, but police are seeking more information — including descriptions of the suspects.

Anastasiades said police do regular patrols of beaches during the summer. Beach fires are not permitted anywhere in Saanich, and public consumption of alcohol is also not allowed.

“Throughout the entire summer starting in June we do extra enforcement, primarily over the weekends, at all the beaches throughout the municipality,” Anastasiades said.

He said the bulk of problems tend to arise when revellers leave the beaches and spill into the streets, which can lead to disorderly conduct.

Police are “well aware” of Mount Douglas beach as an area of concern “that we proactively attend,” Anastasiades said.

Another popular party spot is the beach along Dallas Road.

Victoria police spokesman Bowen Osoko said police receive “lots of calls” to that beach, especially on weekends after hours.

Emergency crews responded to a brush fire just past midnight June 9 adjacent to a stretch along Dallas Road where beach fires have been an issue.

Victoria also has a ban on beach fires.

Anyone with video or details of the Saanich incident is asked to call Saanich police at [email protected] and reference file 23-13080, or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS-(8477).