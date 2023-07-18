Macadamia nuts recalled in B.C. for potential salmonella contamination

Photo: CFIA photo Raw macadamia nuts from a popular brand are being recalled for potential salmonella contamination.

Raw macadamia nuts from Dan-D Pak are being recalled in B.C. and Alberta due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the food recall warning on Tuesday after test results revealed the possibility.

According to the CFIA, there are no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the product so far. It is currently conducting a food safety investigation that may lead to other products being recalled.

What should I do?

Consumers are advised to check if they have the recalled products and contact their healthcare providers if they think they got sick from consuming the product.

They should also avoid consuming, serving, using, selling or distributing the recalled products and either throw them out or return them to where they were purchased from.

How can I tell if I have salmonella poisoning?

The CFIA said food contaminated with salmonella can make one sick despite not looking or smelling spoiled.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at risk of contracting serious and potentially deadly infections.

Healthy people, on the other hand, may experience short-term symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, as well as long-term complications such as severe arthritis.