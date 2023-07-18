Wildfire on Cranbrook-area First Nation now 800 hectares

Photo: BCWS

A wildfire threatening a Cranbrook-area First Nation has grown to 800 hectares.

The St. Mary’s wildfire is burning on Kootenay IR #1 just east of the Cranbrook Airport, which was closed briefly due to the fire.

Evacuation alerts and orders have been issued by the St. Mary’s Indian Band.

It is believed the fire was sparked by downed power lines on Monday.

A statement from the St. Mary's Indian Band Monday evening says fire crews worked to protect structures as helicopters and air tankers tackled the blaze from above in strong winds and tough flying conditions.

The BC Wildfire Service says it is in full response mode of the fire, with three initial attack crews and two unit crews on the ground being supported from the air.

Heavy equipment is also working on fire guards and structural protections teams are deployed.