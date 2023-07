Photo: . Traffic at the Massey Tunnel is heavily congested after a truck smashed into the Highway 17A overpass on Tuesday morning.

Another truck has smashed into an overpass.

According to a tweet, southbound traffic on Highway 99 south of the Massey Tunnel is blocked after a truck smashed into the Highway 17A overpass.

Drivers leaving Richmond are advised to use take Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge instead.

Crews are on scene.