RCMP discover old dynamite, blasting caps on rural BC property

Photo: CTV News

Nelson Rural RCMP got more than they bargained for when they responded to a call at a rural property earlier this month.

Police received a report that a vehicle had been parked on a property in the 3000 block of Easy Road, in Passmore, for several days. The caretakers of the property told RCMP they spotted what they believed to be dynamite with blasting caps inside the vehicle.

When they went to investigate on July 10, they discovered dynamite inside a U-Haul van.

The explosives appeared to be from the 1970s and the bomb squad was called in.

"The E-Division RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit arrived and were able to safely dispose of the items," said Cpl. James Grandy.

The vehicle, along with the evidence collected, has been seized and will be examined.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the dynamite to contact RCMP.