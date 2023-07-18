Arson suspect arrested in Castlegar, B.C.

Photo: Rob Gibson

Castlegar RCMP are investigating what they describe as a series of suspicious fires in the region.

Police say local firefighters have to responded to a volume of suspicious fires they believe may have been deliberately set in Castlegar parks, forested areas, and on one occasion inside the bathroom of a business.

RCMP on Tuesday announced charges against local man Riley Jackson, 28, in connection with a fire on June 4. Police say they discovered the suspect on surveillance video intentionally lighting wooden pallets on fire.

"In a review of surveillance footage on June 4 a lone suspect, later identified as Riley Jackson, was observed to light the pallet and a piece of cardboard on fire before leaving the fire to burn unattended," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy.

Luckily the fire did not spread to nearby bushes and the damage was minimal, "Mr. Jackson’s actions posed a great risk to property and the public," Grandy said.

RCMP then spotted Jackson breaching his bail conditions on July 15, he was arrested again, and is now facing a court appearance July 26 in Castlegar Provincial Court.