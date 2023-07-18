UNBC ratifies collective agreement with support staff

Photo: UNBC

UNBC and CUPE Local 3799, which includes includes all support staff that work at the university, have ratified a new collective agreement.

CUPE Local 3799 represents approximately 315 support staff working at the university.

“CUPE Local 3799 is happy to have achieved a fair settlement with the university and wishes to convey our thanks to the bargaining committees for their efforts in reaching this achievement. We are grateful for the mutual respect and collaboration that has been demonstrated throughout this process,” says CUPE Local 3799 President Joyce Henley.

“We are pleased with this outcome, and we recognize that there is still work to be done to improve our university community. We remain committed to working together with all members of our community to make UNBC the best place to work, learn and play.”

UNBC President and Vice-Chancellor Geoff Payne said CUPE employees bring tremendous value to UNBC.

“We can only offer an exceptional post-secondary experience through their commitment and efforts to the critical work they do each day,” he said.

“We continue to build collaborative and respectful relationships across the University, and this successful round of bargaining is a direct result of everybody’s efforts. On behalf of the University community, I applaud the efforts of both bargaining teams who dedicated considerable expertise and effort to the process, and I thank them for the good work and very excited for the future and working with CUPE Executive and its members.”

The parties reached a tentative agreement on July 5. UNBC’s Board of Governors ratified the agreement on July 13 and CUPE Local 3799 members ratified the agreement on July 14.