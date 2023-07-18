No hidden cameras found at B.C. Airbnb in wake of viral social media claim, say police

Photo: TikTok/Kennedy Calwell

Sunshine Coast police have confirmed no camera was ever present in an electrical outlet as claimed by a woman who was staying with friends at an Airbnb earlier this year.

In April, Kennedy Calwell and a group of 15 girlfriends had travelled from Vancouver to the Sunshine Coast for a birthday weekend. Upon arriving, one of the girls had decided to check the rental property for hidden cameras.

In a TikTok video, Calwell alleged the group had found a hidden camera facing the shower, in the bottom socket of an electrical outlet.

In a statement Tuesday, Sunshine Coast RCMP said the outlets did look suspicious.

"The units were removed and they were sent to the labratory for forensic and functional examination," said Const. Karen Whitby.

"It was confirmed that they were in fact electrical outlets and did not contain cameras, lenses or any type of storage/recording devices," she said, noting police were notified of the exam results on June 30.

Police say the complainants, the homeowner and Airbnb have all been notified of the finding.

In an emailed statement from Airbnb, a spokesperson says the company "is thankful to the Sunshine Coast RCMP for their investigation.”

“And our hope is that the guests are reassured by their findings,” says the spokesperson, adding the Airbnb host has been reinstated.