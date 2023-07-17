BC Coroner issues safety alert over wildfire smoke after child's death

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's coroner has issued a public safety bulletin about wildfire smoke as it confirmed a nine-year-old boy died from a medical condition aggravated by the smoke. The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

British Columbia's coroner has issued a public safety bulletin about wildfire smoke as it confirmed a nine-year-old boy died from a medical condition aggravated by the smoke.

The service says the sudden and unexpected death of Carter Vigh of 100 Mile House is a heartbreaking loss for his family and the community.

The B.C. government says in a statement that the grieving parents who lost their son say he died after a severe asthma attack, made worse by wildfire smoke that has enveloped many areas of the province.

It says the boy's mother, Amber Vigh, said Carter died in an emergency room last Tuesday.

There are more than 370 wildfires burning in the province and air-quality alerts from wildfire smoke cover a large section of the province.

The BC Coroners Service says in a statement that as the province experiences greater impacts from the effects of climate change, residents are learning more about the risks associated with wildfire smoke, extreme heat and other environmental factors.