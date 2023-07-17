Wildfire forces evacuation of First Nation near Cranbrook

Photo: BCWS

A quickly growing wildfire has forced the evacuation of a Cranbrook-area First Nation.

The St. Mary’s River wildfire is burning on the Kootenay River IR #1 and was sparked Monday by downed power lines. It has now grown to 100 hectares.

“Ground crews are being supported with helicopters and air tankers, though strong winds are challenging aviation efforts,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Additional resources are en route.”

A tactical evacuation has already taken place and the St. Mary’s Indian Band has implemented an evacuation order.

The Cranbook Fire Department is assisting in the fire fight as the reserve is just east of the local airport.