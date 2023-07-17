Mission man fatally stabbed identified by police, no charges laid

Photo: IHIT

A Mission man who was stabbed to death is being identified by police in hopes of learning more about the homicide.

Jesse Kennedy, 42, was found suffering a stab wound just before 6 p.m. on July 13. Mission RCMP found Kennedy near the 32500 block of Lougheed Highway.

Witnesses identified a 37-year-old suspect who was arrested and remains in custody, but no charges have been laid.

“We are identifying Mr. Kennedy so that those who had recent contact with him can come forward,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case and are working closely with Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

"Anyone who had seen or spoken with Mr. Kennedy in the days leading up to his death is asked to speak with IHIT,” says Pierotti.

A picture shared by police shows Kennedy, a Caucasian male with short brown hair, wearing a black hoodie.

Friends on social media are posting condolences and that Kennedy will be missed.

Pierotti says that more information will be released "as it becomes available."

Anyone who has information about what happened or information about the incident is asked to contact IHIT directly at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]