Geomagnetic storms might make vibrant northern lights dance across Metro Vancouver

Photo: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center The Metro Vancouver weather forecast includes clear skies that are ideal for viewing northern lights locally.

Northern lights may dance visibly across B.C. skies this week thanks to some stormy space weather.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a minor geomagnetic storm watch for Monday, July 17, and Tuesday.

The U.S. space centre says coronal mass ejections that erupted from the sun over the weekend should arrive on Earth sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Photo via The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center

B.C. weather forecast offers ideal conditions for viewing northern lights, if smoke stays away

The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) says stormy space conditions could make viewing the aurora's green glow visible on Monday night "overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Juneau, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay and Sept-Iles, and visible low on the horizon from Seattle, Des Moines, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston, and Halifax."

The university's online aurora monitor map shows what regions the aurora's green glow will likely reach, as well as other areas where there is less of a possibility. Additionally, there is a brief description below the map of the aurora activity on that particular day. You can switch to other days to see the forecast, too.

Photo via University of Alaska Fairbanks

On Tuesday, the UAF expects the northern lights may be visible in the same aforementioned region, calling for "high auroral activity" in its forecast.

Skies are also expected to be clear in B.C. overnight Tuesday.

Photo via University of Alaska Fairbanks

There may also be a third opportunity to view the aurora on Wednesday, with another clear night expected in the region.

While the aurora's hypnotic display won't extend as far south of the border, the UAE says viewing opportunities are possible "overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Juneau, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Sept-Iles, and visible low on the horizon from Vancouver, Great Falls, Pierre, Madison, Lansing, Ottawa, Portland and St. Johns."

Photo via University of Alaska Fairbanks

While it is possible to view the northern lights in Southern B.C., your best bet for seeing the green glow is up north or outside of the city where there is less light pollution.

If you spot the aurora, it might not appear green or any other colour. Instead, you'll see an arcing, milky manifestation moving in the sky. In order to capture that green glow, you'll need to use a camera with a longer exposure.

Find out more northern lights information and viewing tips with our comprehensive guide.