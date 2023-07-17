Man allegedly steals pickup truck from Vancouver repair shop, drives dangerously

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. The VPD arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pick-up truck and driving dangerously down Grandview Hwy.

On Friday, July 14, Vancouver police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a repair shop and stealing a pickup truck before driving the vehicle dangerously down Renfrew and Grandview Highway, triggering 911 calls.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the man refused to comply with police but was eventually arrested.

Patrick D. Williams, 46, has been charged with breaking and entering, motor vehicle theft, flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and wilfully resisting a peace officer.

He remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.