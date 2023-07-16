Vehicle burns at Coquihalla Highway's Zopkios pull off

Photo: Contributed
A vehicle burned Sunday afternoon at the Coquihalla Highway’s Zopkios rest area and brake check.
DriveBC reported the fire at 5:20 p.m., alerting drivers of the visual distraction.
The fire did not impact highway traffic and there were no lane closures.
The area is well outside municipal fire protection so details on the fire are limited.
#BCHwy5 - Vehicle fire at the Zopkios Rest Area is causing a visual distraction for those on the highway. No lane currently blocked. #HopeBC #MerrittBC pic.twitter.com/ZVehb9oC4q— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 17, 2023