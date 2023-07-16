Cultus Lake campground cleared after cougar kills pets

Photo: CTV News A campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park was closed Friday as conservation officers tracked down a cougar that killed campers' pets.

A campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park was closed down and evacuated after a cougar attacked and killed campers' pets Friday.

One witness told CTV News that the cougar ate a pet at the Clear Creek campground.

The BC Conservation Officer Service searched the area and found the predator. The campground was reopened Saturday.

In a statement to CTV the BCCOS said the animal was displaying "stalking’ behaviour."

“Cougars that display aggressive behaviour towards people and pets are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation,” said BCCOS.

Anthony Wang and his partner had booked a site for Friday. On his way to the campground he told CTV that he received an unexpected call from BC Parks telling him that their first night of the reservation was cancelled.

“They told me there was a cougar here near the campground and posing a threat to campers here,” said Wang.

However, when they arrived on Saturday, they were told the cougar had been removed. He’s not concerned about the safety of the park now.

“I trust them if they say the cougar is gone, I think it should be fine."

-with files from CTV News Vancouver