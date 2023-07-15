New passenger catamaran ferries arrive in Nanaimo

Photo: TIMES COLONIST Hullo ferry vessels will provide service between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver.

Nanaimo’s two Hullo ferries arrived at their new home on Friday in preparation for the launch of foot passenger service between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver starting early next month.

Ferry crew members were on the spuhels and the sthuqi at the Nanaimo Port Authority about 3:15 p.m. The vessels carry hul’q’umi’num First Nation names.

The catamarans were built by Damen Shipyards in Vietnam. They rode on a large carrier vessel to Ogden Point where they were lifted up and onto the water. The ships arrived in late June and were moved to Point Hope for testing and sea trials.

A precise date for the start of service has not been announced yet.

Up to seven daily round trip sailings are planned. Each ferry will be able to carry 354 passengers.

One-way fares range from $39.99 to $59.99 for a 70-minute crossing, depending on the class. An introductory offer will reduce fares by $10 for a first-time booking.

Nanaimo businesses and residents have long wanted a harbour-to-harbour direct service. People will be able to attend special events such as concerts in Vancouver and return home the same night. Ferry-service supporters are eager to explore business opportunities including ways to encourage tourism.