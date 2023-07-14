Albertan baby birds hitch a 12-hour truck ride to B.C.

Photo: . Albertan Magpies found in truck from Calgary to Metro Vancouver are now in rescue group's care.

From Calgary to British Columbia, these five baby birds hitched a ride on the back of a truck for 12 hours to manifest their summer travel plans.

Not really, but the baby birds — Albertan Magpies — without their parents, did actually travel to Metro Vancouver recently.

On June 30, a nest of five fledgling black-billed magpies, a species not typically found in Lower Mainland, were brought to the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. in Burnaby, a news release noted.

As they are generally not found in the area, “some detective work was needed to discover the origin of these hungry baby birds,” the B.C. rescue group said.

“We discovered that the magpie parents had built their nest on the back of a transport truck originating out of Calgary,” said Kimberly Stephens, Wildlife Rescue hospital manager.

“Arriving here after a 12-hour journey, the truck driver found the nest of very hungry baby birds and brought it to Wildlife Rescue right away.”

While rescue group is undertaking measures to release the birds back to Alberta — including by organizing permits and veterinary health certifications between both British Columbian and Albertan authorities — they are ensuring proper care for the baby birds in the parents’ absence.

As a non-profit that relies on donations, the group has determined that the cost of release — the return flight to Calgary has not been donated or supplied at a reduced rate by any airline.

They are encouraging community members to donate for the injured and orphaned wildlife at their website.

And are urging the public to contact the help centre at 604-526-7275 when they see wildlife in distress.