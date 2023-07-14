217120
Man charged following alleged racist tirade against Vancouver coffee shop employees

Maria Diment / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 436907

A man has been charged after allegedly engaging in a racist rant targeting two coffee shop employees in Vancouver. 

Peter Gagen, 57, entered a coffee shop near West Pender and Abbott streets on June 11 and made a racially motivated tirade aimed at two staff members, according to the Vancouver Police Department. 

Gagen has now been charged with causing a disturbance and has been released pending his Oct. 31 court appearance the VPD said in a Friday (July 14) news release. 

