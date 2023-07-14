Man charged following alleged racist tirade against Vancouver coffee shop employees

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. A man has been charged with causing a disturbance following an alleged racially motivated tirade against two coffee shop employees in Vancouver, B.C., on June 11, 2023.

A man has been charged after allegedly engaging in a racist rant targeting two coffee shop employees in Vancouver.

Peter Gagen, 57, entered a coffee shop near West Pender and Abbott streets on June 11 and made a racially motivated tirade aimed at two staff members, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Gagen has now been charged with causing a disturbance and has been released pending his Oct. 31 court appearance the VPD said in a Friday (July 14) news release.