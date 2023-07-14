BC Parks restarts satisfaction survey after pandemic pause

Photo: BC Parks

BC Parks wants to talk.

"Have you visited a BC Park recently? Whether you camped, hiked, biked, boated, or got up to something else, we want to hear from you."

The campaign is the latest move by BC Parks to find out just how satisfied you are, "our goal is to better understand the experiences of residents and visitors who use parks across the province," says Hannah Stone with BC Parks.

The annual visitor survey was started back in the 1980s but was put on pause by COVID-19, "this year, we are resuming our annual satisfaction survey with an updated questionnaire. We'd like to expand the reach of the survey and hear from as many park visitors as possible," Stone says.



The results of the survey will be used to learn more about who is visiting parks, what activities they enjoy while visiting, what they like about parks, and where there is room for improvement

"This information will be used to support future decision-making, training, and funding for facilities, trails, and other initiatives. This survey is open to all members of the public who have recently visited a BC Park, frontcountry, backcountry, marine and day-use visitors are all encouraged to participate," says Stone.

For more information or to take part in the survey click here. The survey is open until September 15, 2023.