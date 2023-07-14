RCMP investigate vigilante attack in Peace Region

Photo: Colin Dacre

The sister of a man labelled as a rapist with graffiti on his jeep, and to be noted to be driving between the communities of Grande Prairie, Hythe, Beaverlodge and Mile Zero, and subsequently assaulted in Dawson Creek - says he has done nothing wrong.

“My brother has not mistreated any children,” she says to the Alaska Highway News and Dawson Creek Mirror Friday morning.

While others have claimed he has not lured any children — as the man claimed to local media — video of a man appearing to be the same caught on a Grande Prairie backyard fourplex complex notes he was caught on yard, brandishing a iron barbell bar. The video was captured by a GP father in late June.

“If there was any incident of him mistreating children, then why the person did not complaint against him officially,” asks the accused man’s sister from India early this morning.

The owner of the video noted he attempted to give the GP video to RCMP almost two weeks ago now – when they didn’t want it – he posted it online.

The man’s sister says she hopes charges are following for whoever assaulted her brother.

“He has been mistreated again and again. His car was vandalized... How (can) someone can do that?”

RCMP said in a statement the man targeted by vigilantes is now in hospital.

On July 12, at around 9:45pm Dawson Creek RCMP received a report that a man was being targeted and attacked by vigilantes near a local business on the Dangerous Goods Route.

The next morning at around 6:45am, Dawson Creek RCMP received another report of a man being assaulted at the intersection of 225 and Highway 97 South in Arras.

Investigators determined that the victim in both incidents was the same 20-year-old man. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are actively investigating those incidents and the nature of those attacks on the victim. Initial information indicates that the victim was targeted as a result of "unsubstantiated rumours" posted on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.