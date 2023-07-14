'I love you Devyn': Brother shares heartfelt tribute to sister killed fighting B.C. wildfire

A B.C. wildfire fighter who died while on the job near Revelstoke is being remembered as a kind and thoughtful person.

Devyn Gale, 19, was clearing brush near a small fire in a remote area when she got trapped under a fallen tree.

Her team immediately began first aid until help arrived. She was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her brother, Nolan Gale, says she was an amazing sister.

“She was so kind and thoughtful. She had the best head on her shoulders,” he says in a post on Instagram. “She was careful, considerate, hardworking.”

Photographs Nolan shared on social media show Devyn working as a firefighter and beaming with a smile in each photo.

“She was smarter and better at what she did than she gave herself credit for,” says Nolan.

He adds that he’s grateful for everything she’s done for him and others.

“I love you Devyn, and I hope you’re OK wherever you are now. I can’t wait to see you again someday, on the other side,” he says.

Gale’s death is being investigated by the RCMP, BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC and the BC Wildfire Service.

At Revelstoke Secondary School's 2021 graduation ceremony, Gale was described as the school's "best all around student" that year and "extremely hardworking."

Video of the graduation ceremony shows Gale accepting her diploma as an MC reads out a number of scholarships awarded to her, detailing her plans to pursue a career in nursing.

Gale's death is the fourth linked to B.C. wildfires since 2010.

Sixty-year-old John Phare was killed in 2015 while working on a blaze on the Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver, and two Conair airtanker pilots, Tim Whiting and Brian Tilley, died when their plane went down south of Lytton in July 2010.

with files from The Canadian Press