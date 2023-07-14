Near miss as car drives on wrong side of overpass in Delta

Dashcam video footage of a near miss on a busy Lower Mainland road is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The close call happened Thursday on Annacis Island in Delta when the driver of a silver Toyota drove the wrong way on an overpass on the industrial site.

The video shows the driver coming over the brow of the hill on Cliveden Avenue on the wrong side of the yellow dividers.

Thankfully, the driver of the car recording the footage sees the errant motorist in good time to swerve out of the way.

Needless to say, the reaction on social media was far from kind, with many people on Reddit commenting that the driver of the Toyota should be taken off the road, permanently.