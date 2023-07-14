TransLink bus stolen from Vancouver Transit Centre while being painted

Photo: TransLink

A TransLink bus was stolen from the Vancouver Transit Centre around 7 p.m. on July 13.

The bus was at the depot on the 9000 block of Hudson St. in South Vancouver to be painted when a suspect snuck into the facility undetected and drove the stolen bus off the lot, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The suspect reportedly drove the bus 10 to 12 blocks before coming to a stop in the 7200 block of Hudson Street and fleeing on foot.

Police responded and the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

"Several parked vehicles were damaged during the suspect’s travels but thankfully, there are no reported injuries," Cst. Amanda Steed said in an email.

Transit Police have taken over the investigation and are working to determine how the suspect was able to access the facility and steal the bus.

Charges of theft over $5,000 and motor vehicle act offences are being considered.

Glacier Media has reached out to TransLink for comment.