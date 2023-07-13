BC Wildfire Service firefighter dies battling blaze near Revelstoke: union

Photo: BCGEU

A BC Wildfire Service firefighter died on the job Thursday.

The BC General Employees Union announced late Thursday night that one of its members, Devyn Gale, lost her life earlier in the day fighting a wildfire outside of Revelstoke.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to Devyn's family and community, both at home and in the BC Wildfire Service,” the union said in a statement.

“B.C. wildland firefighters are renowned for their teamwork and incredible service to our communities. Each and every one is committed to ensuring that their fellow members return from work safely while protecting our resources and our communities. Unfortunately, incidents like today's remind us all how dangerous this work can be.”

The union said over the coming days it will ensure that the WorkSafeBC investigation into the incident is thorough and that all of Gale’s colleagues have access to all necessary counselling and supports.

Details of the circumstances of the death were not revealed by the union.