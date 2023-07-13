Senior dead in West Vancouver canyon fall

Photo: Patt Bell West Vancouver Fire and Rescue members prepare to recover the body of man who died after a fall into Cypress Creek Canyon.

West Vancouver police say a senior has died after a fall into Cypress Creek Canyon.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The man, who was in his 70s, was hiking with a large group when he fell approximately 200 feet into the canyon. West Vancouver Fire & Rescue was tasked with recovering the man’s body.

“A life was lost today. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual.” says Cst. Nicole Braithwaite. “Our Victim Services Team is working to assist the individuals who witnessed the incident, the family of the deceased male, as well as the members who attended.”

No further information has been provided and police will not be releasing the name of the deceased at the request of his family.

It is not the first death of 2023 in that particular area of West Vancouver. In May, a man was swept down the rushing creek when he attempted to rescue his dog after it had fallen in.