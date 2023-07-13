Two injured after trench collapses in Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Three construction workers at a home in Arbutus Ridge were trapped when a trench collapsed. Two were injured in the incident. Firefighters were able to rescue all three.

Firefighters were busy in Arbutus Ridge after a trench collapse trapped three people.

Construction workers were at a residence in the 4400 block of Puget Drive Thursday, July 13, says Vancouver Fire Rescue Service (VFRS) Information Officer Matthew Trudeau, when a trench collapsed at the site, trapping the trio of workers.

VFRS was called in at 1:22 p.m. Trudeau tells V.I.A., and sent a large crew.

"We did have eight trucks attend, when we do have a trench collapse we get a full team going," he says, explaining for calls of this sort they want to make sure they have the manpower for the task.

Two of the people trapped in the collapse had non-life-threatening injuries.

"It seemed like minor injuries," Trudeau says. "They were brought up using clamshells and a ladder."

The injured workers were taken to hospital he adds, while crews stayed on scene to make sure the site was stable and secure.

"It really shows the ability our crews have," Trudeau says. "We're being asked to do a lot more, and this just shows the capabilities of VFRS."

VFRS crews responded to the 4400 Block of Puget to assist construction workers that were temporarily trapped in a trench collapse. Crews extricated 3 workers, 2 sustaining injuries. #rescue pic.twitter.com/Q0YigQivPL— Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) July 13, 2023



