Motor vehicle incident near Three Valley Gap claimed lives of two people

Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash near Three Valley Gap Wednesday.

Five people were injured in the fiery accident on Highway 1 near Revelstoke, but only three survived, CTV News reports.

"BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 12:35 p.m. (July 12) of a motor vehicle incident in the 8100 block of (the) Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap and responded with three ambulances and one air ambulance," EHS told CTV.

"Paramedics cared for five patients and transported three to hospital."

Wednesday afternoon's collision brought the Trans-Canada Highway to a standstill in both directions west of Revelstoke, between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake for several hours.

Social media posts described at least one vehicle engulfed in flames.

Local media are reporting two people are dead, while three injured people were rescued by a sheriff who witnessed the collision.

