Province provides grants to community groups to promote demographic survey

The provincial government has announced grants in the amount of $88,000 to date to help numerous community organizations promote the BC Demographic survey.

The anti-racism survey was launched by the BC government last month as a way to identify systemic racism and eliminate gaps and inequities in accessing government services.

Minister of Citizen's Services Lisa Beare announced the funding grants during an event in Kelowna.

The grants were provided to 35 community and indigenous organizations across the province including Kelowna Community Resources in Kelowna, Kamloops-Cariboo Regional Immigrants Society and Independent Living Vernon Society.

KCR executive director Ellen Boelcke told those assembled it's important for all British Columbians to take the survey and provide information that will help first identify discrimination issues and systems and then to inform meaningful change.

"We know it is so important for both those harmed by discrimination and those witnessing discrimination to report these incidences so the harm can be addressed and those that are harmed can get resources and support," said Boelcke.

"It is critical for the community to come alongside those being harmed so they know they are not alone and they don't internalize the hate being directed at them."

While it is important to hear from those people who do face discrimination and racism on an almost daily basis, Beare says it's just as important to hear from the rest of the province as well.

"If you take Harwinder (Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee) and I for example...if I fill out this survey and Harwinder fills out this survey, we are enabling government to identify the level of services that I am receiving and the level of services Harwinder is receiving," said Beare.

"Two middle age women...are we getting equitable services, are there gaps, are there areas where Harwinder may be facing systemic racism or barriers to accessing services we don't know about.

"That's why it's important everyone fills out the survey so we are able to get a full picture of the services being offered in British Columbia."

Sandhu, who says she does face racism from constituents who communicate with her office and hears stories of racism from other constituents, says being part of the survey is humbling to her.

"For me it's an incredibly powerful moment. I have two daughters and they tell me they are very proud," said Sandhu.

"We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, but it has also paved the way for future generations like my daughters and many more."