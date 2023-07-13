12 abandoned puppies and their moms found sheltering from blistering heat in B.C.

Photo: . One of the puppies found abandoned next to the highway in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The BC SPCA is appealing for help to care for 12 puppies and their two moms who were found abandoned on the side of a highway in northern B.C.

The animal charity said the puppies and the moms were found by a good Samaritan sheltering from the 30-degree heat under an abandoned trailer.

The puppies – five, eight-week-old and seven, 10-week-old and the two young moms were taken into care at the BC SPCA animal centre in Prince Rupert.

“The person who found them contacted the BC SPCA and gave them food and water,” said Joe Griffith, manager of the Prince Rupert BC SPCA animal centre, who added that all the dogs were examined by a veterinarian who discovered a number of health issues with the dogs.

“The moms have pressure sores on their elbows and the puppies show some muscle degeneration and are wobbly on their feet,” said Griffith.

“They think this may be caused by the moms and the puppies being kept in a kennel. The puppies are also bloated with worms.

“One of them has an enlarged lymph node under their chin from a possible infection and one of the puppies has a very low body score and will need to be put on a feeding plan to help her safely gain weight.”

Puppies are settling in well: BC SPCA

The two moms and their puppies will need a lot of care and attention over the coming weeks, added Griffith.

“The puppies will need veterinary treatments including deworming and vaccinations and each of the puppies will need to be spayed or neutered.”

Griffith said that, although the moms and their puppies just arrived, they are settling in well and are behaving like “rambunctious, normal puppies.

“Now that they are no longer outside where they are susceptible to coyotes, wolves and the heat, they are finally able to relax and are getting some much-needed rest.”

The puppies will be in the BC SPCA’s care for approximately three to four weeks before they are ready for adoption.

If you can help, visit spca.bc.ca/donations/emergency-alert/.