Prince George Catholic diocese hit with flurry of lawsuits alleging abuse

A Vancouver law firm has targeted the Roman Catholic Diocese of Prince George with four lawsuits over the past three months on behalf of clients alleging they were the victims of physical and sexual abuse while attending churches or schools under its jurisdiction.

Christopher McDougall of Preszler Injury Lawyers filed notices of claim in which the diocese is named as a defendant on April 19, June 27, July 7 and July 10, all at the B.C. Supreme Court's Vancouver registry.

Details of the allegations claimed in the notices vary but all the allegations date back to the late 1960s and early 1970s when the plaintiffs were youths variously attending schools or churches in Prince George, Vanderhoof, Fort St. John and Kelly Lake, just east of Tumbler Ridge. Priests, nuns and fellow students are named as perpetrators, depending on the claim.

The documents name The Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Prince Rupert, also known as the Diocese of Prince George, as the defendant. Catholic Independent Schools Diocese of Prince George is also named as a defendant in one claim.

The claims seeks general, special and punitive damages.

None of the allegations have been tested in court and the diocese has not filed responses.

The diocese is also named a defendant in claims filed in August and September 2021 and January 2022. Two were filed by Sandra Kovacs of KazLaw Injury Lawyers, based in Surrey, and one by lawyers from Acheson Sweeney Foley LLP in Victoria.

One of the KazLaw cases is tentatively scheduled for a 25-day trial in March 2025, according to court records.