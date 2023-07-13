Man who was crushed by a semi tire in Coquihalla crash wants to thank his ‘angels of mercy’

Photo: Contributed Kyle Gagne and his wife at Royal Columbia Hospital, where he was airlifted after a multi-vehicle collision on the Coquihalla Highway.

A man who was pinned in his vehicle for more than three hours following a horrible multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway is trying to find the 'angels of mercy' who came to his aid.

Kyle Gagne, 34, was being crushed by a semi truck’s tire following the pileup on Monday near Great Bear Snowshed. He was eventually freed and airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

His Dad, Lyle Gagne says he and his wife flew immediately from Calgary and met up with Kyle’s spouse to keep vigil at his bedside. That’s when they learned about the people who went above and beyond to help the trapped man.

An off-duty nurse, an off-duty firefighters and a man named ‘Terry’, who said he was an industrial trauma expert, jumped in to tend to Gagne.

“My son said the semi truck tire was crushing him to the point where he could only take small puffs of breath,” Lyle Gagne explains. “Terry placed a blanket on the hood of the vehicle and administered oxygen, pain medication and an IV and kept him calm throughout the ordeal.

“The fireman gathered up multiple fire extinguishers as the vehicle had leaked a large quantity of gas and was in serious danger of possible ignition.”

He says Kyle believes he would have died that day if not for their assistance, and the work of the air ambulance paramedics and staff at Royal Columbia Hospital. He’s hoping to be able to get in touch with the firefighter, nurse and especially the man named Terry, who spent three hours on the hood of the vehicle getting Kyle through the ordeal.

Lyle says his son is brought to tears when he talks about the people who saved his life.

The Vancouver man has a long road to recovery ahead but he is expected to make a full recovery.