B.C. looking for input on grizzly bear stewardship and viewing

Photo: wikimedia commons

The province wants to know what the public thinks about grizzly bear stewardship and commercial bear viewing.

Its currently developing strategies to strengthen environmental stewardship and biodiversity. Specifically, the Ministry of Forests is gathering public feedback on the draft Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework and the Commercial Bear Viewing Strategy.

To do this it is using two separate online questionnaires, which will be live online until Aug. 18.

The Grizzly Bear Stewardship Framework is meant to strengthen stewardship of bears and their habitat, better managing biodiversity in B.C. and ensuring bears continue to be an integral part of healthy ecosystems.

The Commercial Bear Viewing Strategy provides guidance and recommendations for bear viewing throughout the province.

The strategy includes guidance for viewing bears in a way that reduces viewer's influence on bears and the development of area-based viewing plans to ensure a healthy and sustainable wildlife tourism industry in B.C.

Grizzly bears have special cultural significance in British Columbia. They play an important role in many First Nations cultures, as well as tourism and recreational activities.

Feedback from approximately 85 First Nations and 17 wildlife organizations informed the current version of the framework and strategy and formal consultation with First Nations will begin following the closure of public engagement.

The grizzly bear stewardship survey is available here and the commercial bear viewing survey is available here.