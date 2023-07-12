204 fraud-related charges laid against trio in Surrey

Photo: Surrey RCMP. Adam Thorndyke is currently wanted on outstanding warrants related to these charges, police stated July 12, 2023.

Three people are facing 204 fraud-related charges after Surrey RCMP executed a search warrant at a home.

The individuals are Adam Thorndyke, Asia Gagnon-McCatty and Crystal Pettigrew-Williams.

Surrey Mounties publicized the results of their investigation in a news release Thursday, saying the charges resulted from an investigation that began with a traffic stop, in March 2023, that produced “multiple forged documents.”

It was then that Surrey RCMP’s South Community Response Unit sought a search warrant for a “Surrey residence, in which numerous items of evidentiary value were located.”

Gagnon-McCatty and Pettigrew-Williams have been arrested and remanded in custody awaiting their next court appearance. Thorndyke is currently wanted on outstanding warrants related to these charges, police stated.

None of the charges have been proven.

Glacier Media has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details, including what types of documents were found.

