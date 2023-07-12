Wildfire burning on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

Photo: Brent Richter / North Shore News The wildfire seen burning from downtown Vancouver

A wildfire is burning in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve on Mount Seymour.

The blaze was discovered at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday afternoon east of the Seymour River, according to BC Wildfire Service.

As of 5:41 p.m., the fire was identified as being out of control and had grown to 0.2 hectares (2,000 square metres) in size.

The fire is within the jurisdiction of District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and BC Wildfire is assisting, said Donna MacPherson, fire information officer with Coastal Fire Centre.

"We're responding with fire crews, helicopters other resources en route," she said.

The wildfire is highly visible from Metro Vancouver, but no structures are currently under threat, MacPherson added.