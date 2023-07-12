B.C. Mountie charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A British Columbia RCMP Highway Patrol officer has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The BC Prosecution Service says the charge stems from an incident that is alleged to have happened on Dec. 3, 2021, in Delta, B.C.

No other details about the incident were provided.

However, the prosecution service says the charge was approved by an "experienced Crown counsel."

It says the lawyer has no current or prior connection with the officer.

The Mountie's first appearance is scheduled to take place next month in Surrey Provincial Court.