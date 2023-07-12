'Not a room': This $850 rental in Vancouver is just a futon in the living room

Photo: Facebook Marketplace In a tight rental market this option has shown up; a sofa bed in the living room for $850.

With rent continuing to increase around the Metro Vancouver area, cheap options are few and far between, especially in the downtown core.

If privacy isn't that important, then this $850 space that's shown up on Facebook Marketplace might be an option.

The ad notes it's "not a room" but instead a tenant would be renting the couch in the living room. Photos show an apartment living room with a simple foldable futon situation; no privacy screens are set up in the photos or mentioned in the ad.

The living room also opens onto the kitchen.

The building itself is a tower near BC Place, with Costco nearby, and has amenities like a pool and sauna, the ad notes.