Humongous $200M superyacht arrives in Vancouver

Photo: Alanna Kelly Attessa V Yacht as seen in Vancouver's False Creek on July 11, 2023.

A 95-metre superyacht priced at $200 million was spotted cruising through False Creek before docking in North Vancouver.

Attessa V Yacht was built in 2010 by Blohm and Voss, a German shipbuilding and engineering company. It arrived in Vancouver on Tuesday and moved over to a dock in North Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

AV can entertain 24 guests in 12 rooms and has a crew of 33 people. It features a large swimming pool on the deck, a private movie theatre and a jet pool jacuzzi.

The superyacht was designed by Michael Leach Design and soars in ’speed and style.’

It costs $10 to $20 million per year to run the yacht.

Website SuperYacht.com lists the owner of the AV as Dennis Washington, an 88-year-old American billionaire whose net worth is listed at US$6.4 billion and is ranked number 397 in Forbes' richest people in the world.

Washington, from Montana, claims to be ‘self-made’ and owns a copper mining, marine transportation and heavy equipment business, according to Forbes. He is married with two children. In an interview with Forbes.com, Washington said his passion is boats.

Washington’s network of companies includes Washington Marine Group and Seaspan Shipyards in North Vancouver, where Kyle Washington, Dennis Washington’s son, is executive chairman.

The AV Yacht was previously known as Palladium and is listed as an award-winning superyacht.



It was previously owned by Mikhail Prokhorov, a Russian oligarch and previous owner of the Brooklyn Nets. The yacht drew attention when The Late Show host Stephen Colbert visited Prokhorov on the yacht.

Superyachts flocking to Vancouver Island

Superyachts flock to B.C. every year. One recently drew attention in B.C.’s capital when a Brazilian billionaire docked in Victoria.

The 62-metre-long vessel called the Anawa was docked at Ship Point on May 30, clad with its own helicopter on deck.

Billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann owns the yacht, according to Superfanyacht.com. Forbes.com says the investor-philanthropist lives in Switzerland and is worth $14.8 billion.

Anawa was custom-designed and built in 2020 by Damen Yachting. It’s one of the company’s SeaXplorer class of vessels, billed as “long-range, luxury expedition” yachts.

It can carry 12 guests and 15 crew plus a captain, Damen said.

Back in 2020, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones's yacht was spotted in the waters off Vancouver Island. The "Bravo Eugenia" is worth an estimated quarter-billion dollars.

The superyacht is designed to use 30 per cent less fuel than other vessels of its size and class but it doesn't skimp on amenities. The "Bravo Eugenia" can accommodate 14 guests and 30 crew members and features six guest suites, a beach lounge, spa and gym.

Vancouver

On Tuesday, the AV Yacht wasn’t the only yacht drawing attention. A 32-metre vessel called the Snowbored was passing through False Creek with the final destination of Galiano Island.

The Snowbored, built by Westport in 2003, is a 32-metre vessel with a satin cherry wood interior, and a sundeck sporting a hot tub, wet bar, and lounge pads. It also has a fighting chair and rocket launcher for sport fishing, and can launch a Novurania tender and Yamaha waverunners.

Glacier Media reached out to Port of Vancouver for a comment about AV, but has not received a response at time of publication.

To see the inside of the AV superyacht, visit the designer's website.