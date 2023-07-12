Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke after multi-vehicle crash

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

The highway has now reopened in both directions.

Drivers should expect delays while the backlog clears.

Global News in Calgary is reporting that two people died in the crash, citing police officers at the scene.

?OPEN #BCHwy1 - Vehicle incident west of #Revelstoke has cleared, and all lanes are now available. Continue to expect long delays due to congestion (pictured). https://t.co/vyLkwI1guy pic.twitter.com/ZqRgt8rBmk — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 13, 2023

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

The closure of the Trans-Canada Highway is causing backups on an alternate route.

DriveBC says due to heavy volume, there is a three hour wait for the Shelter Bay Ferry on Highway 23 south of Revelstoke.

The next update from DriveBC on the incident on Highway 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. PDT.

ORIGINAL 1:50 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap following a multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon, according to DriveBC.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake, according to the agency, which is about halfway between Malakwa and Revelstoke.

DriveBC said emergency crews are on scene. There is no detour available.

There is no word yet on when the highway might reopen. The next update from DriveBC is expected at 4 p.m.